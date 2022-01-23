Local Listings
Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office computer systems, phone lines offline Sunday morning

(KCBD Video)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Provided by Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office

On Sunday January 23, 2022, the Sheriff’s Office has a scheduled server maintenance between the hours of 5 a.m. and 1 p.m. This will require all County computer systems to go offline during this period that will affect some non-emergency lines as well as phone lines at the Detention Center.

We don’t like interrupting service, but sometimes we must. Planned maintenance are required for repairs, installations, and updates.

You can reach the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office non- emergency at 806-767-1441 or 806-766-0471.

The Lubbock County Detention Center will be receiving calls at 806-620-9863.

