Two arrested after Sunday morning high-speed chase, crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were arrested following a high-speed chase on Highway 84 late Sunday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m., a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper attempted to pull over a vehicle traveling 145 mph in a 75 mph zone in Garza County.

The driver did not pull over and continued to travel west into Lubbock County at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then crashed east of Slaton. The driver and a second passenger attempted to flee from the vehicle but were apprehended and taken into custody.

