Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Two arrested after Sunday morning high-speed chase, crash

Texas DPS arrested two people following a high-speed chase and crash Sunday morning.
Texas DPS arrested two people following a high-speed chase and crash Sunday morning.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were arrested following a high-speed chase on Highway 84 late Sunday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m., a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper attempted to pull over a vehicle traveling 145 mph in a 75 mph zone in Garza County.

The driver did not pull over and continued to travel west into Lubbock County at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then crashed east of Slaton. The driver and a second passenger attempted to flee from the vehicle but were apprehended and taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
A crash involving a pedestrian on I-27 early Saturday morning left one seriously injured.
Pedestrian seriously injured in Saturday morning crash
DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas was killed in an accident near Eagle Pass.
DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas killed in accident near Eagle Pass
A middle school teacher in Texas was caught on video calling her students "utter morons."
Texas teacher caught calling students ‘utter morons’ in viral rant
Area High School teams listed in new Basketball State rankings
Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, January 21

Latest News

Daybreak Sunday 1/23/2022
Daybreak Sunday - Jan. 23, 2022
Sunday highs
Warmer temps, sunshine on Sunday
Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office computer systems, phone lines offline Sunday morning
DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas was killed in an accident near Eagle Pass.
DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas killed in accident near Eagle Pass