Warmer temps, sunshine on Sunday

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A great end to the weekend with warmer temperatures, sunshine, and calm winds Sunday.

Overnight lows
Overnight lows(KCBD)

Temperatures will cool down into the upper teens and 20s overnight, a bit warmer than we were last night. Mostly clear skies and calm winds for everyone across the South Plains.

Sunday highs
Sunday highs(KCBD)

A quiet and cool start to the day will lead to a beautiful afternoon. Temperatures will warm up into the 50s tomorrow with a high of 55 in Lubbock. That puts us right around average for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies and a light breeze from the south around 5-10 mph.

We don’t see much change in the forecast until Tuesday when our next cold front moves through. Ahead of the front (Monday) temps will warm up into the 60s but then will be colder after the front passes. There is a slim chance for some wintry precipitation early Wednesday morning with the frontal passage along with breezy winds. High temps Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 40s and 50s, but then warming back up closer to average by the end of the week.

