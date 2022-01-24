1 injured in 3-vehicle crash near South Loop and Quaker Ave.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Traffic is backed up on South Loop 289 due to a three-vehicle crash.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. between Indiana and Quaker Ave. in the Eastbound lanes.

Lubbock Police Desk personnel tell KCBD there is one person with moderate injuries.

It appears the left lane is still open for traffic to pass.

Motorists should use an alternate route until the crash can be cleared.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.