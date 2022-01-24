Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

1 injured in 3-vehicle crash near South Loop and Quaker Ave.

Multiple vehicles involved in crash on S. Loop 289 between Quaker and Indiana Ave
Multiple vehicles involved in crash on S. Loop 289 between Quaker and Indiana Ave(Texas DPS)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Traffic is backed up on South Loop 289 due to a three-vehicle crash.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. between Indiana and Quaker Ave. in the Eastbound lanes.

Lubbock Police Desk personnel tell KCBD there is one person with moderate injuries.

It appears the left lane is still open for traffic to pass.

Motorists should use an alternate route until the crash can be cleared.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L) Driver: Jacobi Denmark, male, 23 of Lauderhill, FL (R) Passenger: Le- Sean Demetrius...
2 Florida men arrested after Sunday morning high-speed chase, crash
Source: KCBD Video
Snow, freezing rain possible on Wednesday
A crash involving a pedestrian on I-27 early Saturday morning left one seriously injured.
Pedestrian dead in Saturday morning crash
DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas was killed in an accident near Eagle Pass.
DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas killed in accident near Eagle Pass
(File)
Pedestrian killed while walking along I-27 in Plainview

Latest News

(File)
Driver killed in ‘freak accident’ near Andrews
(File)
Pedestrian killed while walking along I-27 in Plainview
Lubbock Police to investigate 9 crashes in 2 days, traffic delays expected
1 seriously injured in Jan. 8 crash near 34th and Quaker Ave.
Police identify victim in Saturday evening crash