30-day burn ban issued for portion of Southeast Lubbock County

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Commissioners unanimously voted for a 30-day burn ban for portions of Precinct 2 in Southeast Lubbock County.

The area affected is that serviced by Slaton, Roosevelt, Ransom Canyon and Buffalo Springs Lake Fire Departments.

The ban prohibits all outdoor burning with very few exceptions.

The 30-day ban is in effect unless restrictions are terminated earlier by officials.

Those who violate the burn ban could be issued a citation, a class C misdemeanor, and up to a $500 fine.

PREVIOUS: County commissioners considering 30-day burn ban

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.