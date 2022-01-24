Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

30-day burn ban issued for portion of Southeast Lubbock County

By Amber Stegall
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Commissioners unanimously voted for a 30-day burn ban for portions of Precinct 2 in Southeast Lubbock County.

The area affected is that serviced by Slaton, Roosevelt, Ransom Canyon and Buffalo Springs Lake Fire Departments.

The ban prohibits all outdoor burning with very few exceptions.

The 30-day ban is in effect unless restrictions are terminated earlier by officials.

Those who violate the burn ban could be issued a citation, a class C misdemeanor, and up to a $500 fine.

PREVIOUS: County commissioners considering 30-day burn ban

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L) Driver: Jacobi Denmark, male, 23 of Lauderhill, FL (R) Passenger: Le- Sean Demetrius...
2 Florida men arrested after Sunday morning high-speed chase, crash
Source: KCBD Video
Snow, freezing rain possible on Wednesday
A crash involving a pedestrian on I-27 early Saturday morning left one seriously injured.
Pedestrian dead in Saturday morning crash
DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas was killed in an accident near Eagle Pass.
DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas killed in accident near Eagle Pass
(File)
Pedestrian killed while walking along I-27 in Plainview

Latest News

Assistant professor Changwon Son is one of six fellows named by the Gulf Research Program of...
TTU faculty member recognized by the National Academies’ Gulf Research Program
(File)
Driver killed in ‘freak accident’ near Andrews
Science Spectrum
Science Spectrum has a ‘huge’ bug infestation to be on display
Lubbock Community Theatre presenting ‘The 39 Steps’
Lubbock Community Theatre presenting ‘The 39 Steps’