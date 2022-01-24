Bob Dylan to play Lubbock in March

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Legendary artist Bob Dylan will return to Lubbock, with a concert now scheduled Tuesday, March 8.

The announcement Monday is for Dylan’s “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour, stopping at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. Ticket prices are announced at $59, $89 and $129. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, January 28.

More information is available at BobDylan.com and BuddyHollyHall.com.

Photo from BobDylan.com, Bob Dylan is scheduled to play in Lubbock March 8, 2022. (BobDylan.com)

