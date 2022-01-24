Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Bob Dylan to play Lubbock in March

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Legendary artist Bob Dylan will return to Lubbock, with a concert now scheduled Tuesday, March 8.

The announcement Monday is for Dylan’s “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour, stopping at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. Ticket prices are announced at $59, $89 and $129. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, January 28.

More information is available at BobDylan.com and BuddyHollyHall.com.

Photo from BobDylan.com, Bob Dylan is scheduled to play in Lubbock March 8, 2022.
Photo from BobDylan.com, Bob Dylan is scheduled to play in Lubbock March 8, 2022.(BobDylan.com)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS arrested two people following a high-speed chase and crash Sunday morning.
2 Florida men arrested after Sunday morning high-speed chase, crash
Source: KCBD Video
Snow, freezing rain possible on Wednesday
A crash involving a pedestrian on I-27 early Saturday morning left one seriously injured.
Pedestrian dead in Saturday morning crash
DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas was killed in an accident near Eagle Pass.
DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas killed in accident near Eagle Pass
47-year-old Cpl. Charles Galloway was fatally shot early Sunday morning.
Driver fatally shoots Houston-area deputy before fleeing

Latest News

The Buddy Holly Center Honors the 63rd Anniversary of The Day the Music Died
Buddy Holly Center honors 63rd Anniversary of The Day The Music Died
(File)
Pedestrian killed while walking along I-27 in Plainview
KCBD News at 10 - Weather 1/21/2022
Winter weather on the way
Source: KJTV Video
FOX34 Weather at 9 for Sunday, Jan. 23