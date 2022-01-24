Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Clovis schools will not be having in-person classes for Wednesday

Clovis Municipal Schools will not be doing in-person instruction on Wednesday due to “staffing...
Clovis Municipal Schools will not be doing in-person instruction on Wednesday due to “staffing challenges coupled with forecasts of pending inclement weather.”(Clovis Municipal Schools)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis Municipal Schools will not be doing in-person instruction on Wednesday due to “staffing challenges coupled with forecasts of pending inclement weather.”

According to The Eastern New Mexico News, it’s the second time in a week CMS has called off in-person instruction due to staffing and potential for bad weather.

On Wednesday, student will be working from home with direction of their classroom teacher.

Instruction methods will be determined by each teacher and may be conducted via Google Classroom or by a paper packet.

If a teacher selects a paper packet, work will be provided to students, in advance, on Tuesday, the release stated.

The National Weather Service is forecasting up to three inches of snow Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, along with below-freezing temperatures. School officials said last month they had 47 teacher openings.

Custodial and maintenance staff will be deep cleaning buildings on Wednesday, prioritizing those facilities with the highest recent COVID-19 positivity rates, the news release stated. “Due to the cleaning, Grab and Go Meals will not be served Wednesday.”

In-person instruction is expected to resume Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L) Driver: Jacobi Denmark, male, 23 of Lauderhill, FL (R) Passenger: Le- Sean Demetrius...
2 Florida men arrested after Sunday morning high-speed chase, crash
Source: KCBD Video
Snow, freezing rain possible on Wednesday
A crash involving a pedestrian on I-27 early Saturday morning left one seriously injured.
Pedestrian dead in Saturday morning crash
DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas was killed in an accident near Eagle Pass.
DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas killed in accident near Eagle Pass
(File)
Pedestrian killed while walking along I-27 in Plainview

Latest News

Multiple vehicles involved in crash on S. Loop 289 between Quaker and Indiana Ave
1 injured in 3-vehicle crash near South Loop and Quaker Ave.
List of East Texas election races for March 2022 primaries
Lubbock County: election workers needed
Blue sand fills sidewalk cracks to spread awareness for sex trafficking
Community partners and organizations cooperate for Texas Blue Sand Project
COVID-19: Lubbock reports three additional deaths, 744 new cases on Monday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports three additional deaths, 744 new cases on Monday