Community partners and organizations cooperate for Texas Blue Sand Project

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Wednesday, January 26, representatives from the community and state will join with leaders of various organizations including United Supermarkets, Voice of Hope, One Voice Home, and Open Door to participate in the Texas Blue Sand Project.

Nancy Sharp, Director of Corporate Engagement for The United Family is expected along with Mike Smith, LCU Chief of Police, Veronica Lowenberg from the Office of the Texas Governor, and Mayor Dan Pope for the City of Lubbock. The Executive Director of One Voice Home, Hillary Cobb is also expected to attend with Jamie Wheeler, the Surviving Housing Director of Open Door, Kristin Murray of Voice of Hope, and Brooke Grona-Robb, from the Office of the Attorney General of Texas.

The purpose of this event is to raise awareness of human trafficking on behalf of Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

The organizations will gather at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences (1300 Mac Davis Ln) at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday to spread blue sand in the cracks of sidewalks. This action symbolizes how communities can prevent victims from falling through the cracks by raising awareness and education.

One Voice Home, Voice of Hope, and Open Door are organizations in the Lubbock community that work together to provide help for survivors of sex trafficking and sexual assault. While human trafficking can seem like a distant problem, it, unfortunately, happens everywhere, including in West Texas.

