Driver killed in ‘freak accident’ near Andrews

ANDREWS, Texas (KCBD) - An Odessa man died Friday afternoon in a “freak accident” northeast of Andrews, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Aaron Matthew Grado, 33, was traveling west on State Highway 115, about 14 miles from Andrews when a piece of road debris was thrown up by a passing vehicle. DPS Sgt. Steven Blanco clarified, saying it was a piece of the roadway. The debris crashed through the windshield of the Kentworth Truck and hit Grado.

The semi veered to the right of the roadway and through a fence before stopping in a culvert.

Grado was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock where he was pronounced deceased.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.