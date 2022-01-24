Lubbock County: election workers needed

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County is seeking workers for the March primaries.

Administrator Roxzine Stinson is looking for clerks and judges to work early voting and “Super Tuesday”.

Clerks will work at one of the polling sites across the county, help voters, and do some paperwork. Judges will ensure ballots are filled out and tabulated correctly as well as settle any dispute at the ballot.

Anyone registered to vote can work and get paid, including high school students older than 16 with permission from their parents and their school - with training through February 12th.

“Until you’ve been a part of the process some time, it gives you a good feeling, it really does. I love this job because every day is different, it really is. Every year brings something different. I don’t care if it’s a primary this year, two years down the road, they’re always different. But it’s also good for the folks to see what we do and be part of that,” says Stinson.

The paid training takes up between seven and nine hours each day while each election day is between 12 to 14 hours of work. The County Commissioners set the pay scale.

