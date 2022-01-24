Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock County: election workers needed

List of East Texas election races for March 2022 primaries
List of East Texas election races for March 2022 primaries(Pexels.com)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County is seeking workers for the March primaries.

Administrator Roxzine Stinson is looking for clerks and judges to work early voting and “Super Tuesday”.

Clerks will work at one of the polling sites across the county, help voters, and do some paperwork. Judges will ensure ballots are filled out and tabulated correctly as well as settle any dispute at the ballot.

Anyone registered to vote can work and get paid, including high school students older than 16 with permission from their parents and their school - with training through February 12th.

“Until you’ve been a part of the process some time, it gives you a good feeling, it really does. I love this job because every day is different, it really is. Every year brings something different. I don’t care if it’s a primary this year, two years down the road, they’re always different. But it’s also good for the folks to see what we do and be part of that,” says Stinson.

The paid training takes up between seven and nine hours each day while each election day is between 12 to 14 hours of work. The County Commissioners set the pay scale.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L) Driver: Jacobi Denmark, male, 23 of Lauderhill, FL (R) Passenger: Le- Sean Demetrius...
2 Florida men arrested after Sunday morning high-speed chase, crash
Source: KCBD Video
Snow, freezing rain possible on Wednesday
A crash involving a pedestrian on I-27 early Saturday morning left one seriously injured.
Pedestrian dead in Saturday morning crash
DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas was killed in an accident near Eagle Pass.
DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas killed in accident near Eagle Pass
(File)
Pedestrian killed while walking along I-27 in Plainview

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court
Supreme Court hears Senator Ted Cruz’s campaign finance law challenge
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?
Beto O'Rourke in Lubbock
Watch: Beto O’Rourke makes campaign stop in Lubbock
Congressman Jodey Arrington (Source: Facebook)
Jodey Arrington announces 2022 re-election bid for 19th Congressional District