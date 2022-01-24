Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Lubbock-Cooper Lady Pirates

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock-Cooper Lady Pirates are the third KCBD Hoop Madness Team of the Week for the 2022 season.

Before the team tips off the second half of district play, the Lady Pirates beat Monterey and Coronado by 10 points each to improve to (21-4) on the season. The veteran-led team beat the Lady Plainsmen 67-57 and the Lady Mustangs 51-41.

Lubbock-Cooper has six seniors on the roster this year, including Trinity Christian transfer, Adlee Blacklock who is committed to Oregon State University.

Next, the Lady Pirates will host Abilene Cooper Tuesday, then Lubbock High on Friday.

