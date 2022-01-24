Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Lubbock-Cooper Lady Pirates

By Ronald Clark
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock-Cooper Lady Pirates are the third KCBD Hoop Madness Team of the Week for the 2022 season.

Before the team tips off the second half of district play, the Lady Pirates beat Monterey and Coronado by 10 points each to improve to (21-4) on the season. The veteran-led team beat the Lady Plainsmen 67-57 and the Lady Mustangs 51-41.

Lubbock-Cooper has six seniors on the roster this year, including Trinity Christian transfer, Adlee Blacklock who is committed to Oregon State University.

Next, the Lady Pirates will host Abilene Cooper Tuesday, then Lubbock High on Friday.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving a pedestrian on I-27 early Saturday morning left one seriously injured.
Pedestrian dead in Saturday morning crash
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
Texas DPS arrested two people following a high-speed chase and crash Sunday morning.
2 Florida men arrested after Sunday morning high-speed chase, crash
DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas was killed in an accident near Eagle Pass.
DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas killed in accident near Eagle Pass
Source: KCBD Video
Snow, freezing rain possible on Wednesday

Latest News

Area High School teams listed in new Basketball State rankings
Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, January 21
Source: KCBD Video
KCBD News at 10 - Hoop Madness Boys 1/21/2022
KCBD News at 10 - Hoop Madness 1/14/2022
Hoop Madness Scores for Tuesday, January 18
Source: KCBD Video
Team of the Week: Lubbock-Cooper Lady Pirates