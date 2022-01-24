Local Listings
LHUCA Presents February's First Friday Art Trail

The Peterson Brothers will be performing in the LHUCA Icehouse at 7:30 pm on Friday, February...
The Peterson Brothers will be performing in the LHUCA Icehouse at 7:30 pm on Friday, February 4th.(Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - First Friday Art Trail, a community program of LHUCA, is a free, self-guided public art event that brings together artists and the community for an evening of art, live music, food and fun.

This month’s art trail, sponsored in part by The Liggett Law Group, will take place on Friday, February 4, 2022, between 6 -9 pm. This family-friendly event is held rain or shine at various venues throughout Lubbock’s Cultural Art District.

This month, LHUCA will be Celebrating Black History Month with performances and exhibitions by Black artists. The Peterson Brothers, an Austin-based modern jazz, funk, blues & soul band, will present a headlining performance in the Icehouse. West Texas Dancing Raiderettes will also perform during FFAT. For the first time, all four galleries in LHUCA’s main building and the Icehouse Gallery will feature Black Artists. Hearne Fine Art @LHUCA will show works from artists represented by the Black-owned Hearne Gallery based in Little Rock, Arkansas. The galleries will also exhibit solo shows by artists Inyang Essien and Danielle East as well as Black Voices: An International Video Exhibition juried by Adrian Armstrong. Dr. Bryan K. Hotchkins’ exhibition, EXHAUSTED. race. art., will be on display in the Icehouse Gallery. Special thanks to The Liggett Law Group, Texas Commission on the Arts, Rea Charitable Trust, and the CH Foundation for supporting LHUCA’s FFAT Black History Month programs. 

February’s events will take place in-person across 20+ venues, featuring hundreds of artists, performances and interactive events. Trail goers can download a map and participating venue listings at ffat.org or find it on LHUCA’s social media to explore the trail at their own pace.

Free trolleys will be available at five locations to escort trail-goers throughout the trail between 6:15 pm and 9:15 pm. Many of the trolley stops are adjacent to other trail venues so that trail-goers can park, ride and stroll to the different venues. The trolleys stop at LHUCA/CASP, McDougal Building (formerly Wells Fargo), GlassyAlley, Buddy Holly Center, and Caviel Museum of African-American History.

Due to increased pedestrian traffic on Ave K and Mac Davis during First Friday Art Trail, sections of each street will be closed to increase safety for pedestrians. During First Friday, Ave K between Mac Davis and 9th Street and Mac Davis between Ave K and Ave J will be closed to traffic from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

For more information about the First Friday Art Trail and specific events at each venue, visit www.ffat.org or @LHUCAlubbock.

