Lubbock Community Theatre presenting ‘The 39 Steps’

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Community Theatre is bringing a little bit of everything with the Hitchcock noir comedy, ‘The 39 Steps.’

Adapted from the novel by John Buchan and the film by Alfred Hitchcock, the main character is on the run from authorities, as well as the all but unknown organization, The 39 Steps. The journey to unveiling this organization leads him to an array of different characters who don’t always have the best of intentions.

According to the Lubbock Community Theatre website, this two-time Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning treat is written with over 150 characters played by four actors, featuring laughs, romance, handcuffs, missing fingers, and an onstage plane crash.

The show, directed by Patrick Alan, will take place January 28 and 29 at 7:30, and January 30 at 2:30, and February 4 and 5 at 7:30, and February 6 at 2:30.

Lubbock Community Theatre is located at 3101 35th Street.

