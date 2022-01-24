Local Listings
Pedestrian killed while walking along I-27 in Plainview

(File)
(File)(KWTX)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety and Plainview Police were called to investigate a fatal crash where a pedestrian was killed along I-27 Monday morning.

The collision happened just after 5 a.m. just south of Plainview.

The initial investigation reveals the man was hit while walking in the southbound lane of traffic on the Interstate.

Texas DPS is handling the investigation.

No other information has been released at this time.

