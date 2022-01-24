Red Raiders rise to No. 13 nationally

Local Listings
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech is up five spots to No. 13 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll after a pair of Big 12 wins last week and will now take on No. 5 Kansas at 8 p.m. tonight at the Allen Fieldhouse.  

The Red Raiders (15-4, 5-2 Big 12) have now been ranked for seven straight weeks after being unranked in the preseason poll and for the first five polls of the season. KU (16-2, 5-1 Big 12) moved up two spots after wins over Oklahoma and K-State last week to extend a four-game winning streak. Tech entered the rankings at No. 25 on December and was ranked No. 25 for four straight weeks before moving up to No. 19 and No. 18.

Texas Tech is 4-2 against ranked opponents this season, including going 2-1 against top-10 teams with wins over then-No. 1 Baylor and No. 6 Kansas in Big 12 play. The Red Raiders also earned ranked wins over No. 13 Tennessee in the Jimmy V Classic and last week topped No. 15 Iowa State with a 72-60 victory at home.

Along with the polls, Tech is at No. 14 in the NCAA NET Rankings and in Kenpom. The Red Raiders are limiting opponents to only 59.1 points per game this season which ranks 11th nationally while they are 12th with teams shooting just 37.8 percent. Tech is currently No. 4 in the Kenpom defensive efficiency rating coming into their matchup against KU which leads the Big 12 by scoring 80.8 points per game this season.  

The Red Raiders were ranked throughout the 2020-21 season for the first time in program history and ascended as high as No. 7 in the AP Poll. Tech, which has made the past three NCAA Tournaments, was not in the preseason rankings after finishing at No. 21 last season and has worked its way into the ranking in Week 6.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics.

