Snow expected this week but nice weather will return before weekend(KCBD)
By John Robison
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Snow is again in the forecast for the South Plains in the next 48 hours.

Today’s nice weather will be gone by tomorrow morning, but should return in time for the weekend.

Colder temps return to the area tonight and highs will be about 10-20 degrees lower than today, then on Wednesday the afternoon high will likely stay around the 30 degree mark.

An upper level storm will move over the region Wednesday and will bring a chance for snow from the Panhandle to the South Plains beginning very late Tuesday. There is a chance for snow and light freezing drizzle from New Mexico into west Texas.

Amounts are expected to range from near 1 inch in the southern area to several inches in the northern counties and Texas Panhandle.

With colder air in place, travel problems are expected by Wednesday morning and may continue into early Thursday morning.

Skies will clear by Thursday night and then a warming trend from Friday through the weekend.

