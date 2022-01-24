Snow, freezing rain possible on Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If it wasn’t for Wednesday, this would be another calm weather week.

We’ll warm up decently for Monday, with temperatures into the 60s across all of the South Plains, and quite a bit of sun. You may not even notice the weak cold front that’ll pass through as the day goes along.

Behind that cold front for Tuesday, we’re a little cooler and back into the upper 40s. But later on Tuesday, our attention shifts north as a storm system will be swinging down that has our region’s best chance at winter weather since New Year’s. Most models are now coming into agreement with just about everyone getting some snow.

But where those models disagree is key, some are a touch warmer, some cooler. Some don’t want to bring in the moisture in abundance, some do. Just from experience this time of year, and in our weather pattern, we’re probably going to come out on the drier end of things, but at the same time, it does bear watching.

The northern South Plains will receive the most snow, with lesser amounts the further south you go, whether that be a good dusting or a couple of inches remains to be seen. Definitely be keepings tabs as we should start to have a better idea of amounts tomorrow.

With all that said, there is the possibility we could end up with a few inches and cold, which could result in some traffic difficulties through a decent chunk of the day Wednesday, including the morning.

So have a plan just in case we see some delays or closures. Worst case scenario that we’ll have to watch out for is if this arrives early and starts out with a mix of freezing rain. End of the day though, the more snow we get, that’s that much more moisture into the soil.

Once that storm system clears, whatever snow we get, won’t stick around long except in shady areas. We warm back up into the upper 40s or low 50s by Thursday and the 60s by Saturday.

