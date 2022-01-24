Winter weather on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winter weather is on the way. Before it arrives, however, today will be sunny and warmer than yesterday. Details follow in the story.

A generally sunny sky will help boost highs to a little above average for late January. There will be a little bit more of a breeze than yesterday, but overall, a pleasant afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 50s in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-60s in the southeast.

A near repeat of last night will follow. Tonight will be mostly fair and cold. Temperatures will bottom out in the 20s, for the most part, ranging from the upper teens in the far northwest to near 30 degrees in the far southeast.

Colder air returns tomorrow. The day will begin generally clear and cold. Tuesday afternoon will become partly cloudy, slightly breezy, with highs ranging from about 43 degrees in the far northwestern viewing area to about 53 degrees in the far southeast.

Snow showers are likely across the South Plains Tuesday night into Wednesday. General snowfall of one to two inches is possible. A few spots less, a few spots more. (KCBD First Alert)

Snow showers are likely to accompany even colder air flowing into the South Plains region Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Data this morning supports my forecast of a general snowfall of one to two inches across much of the KCBD viewing area. As usual, a few spots will end up with less and a few spots likely more.

In the graphic above, Potential Snowfall Totals, don’t focus on specific amounts at specific locations. For example, 2.8 inches at Post just as easily may be 0.5″. The 0.5″ at Morton or Plainview or Muleshoe may end up at 1 or 2 inches. Maybe a bit more. It’s only a general guide.

Light icing also is possible, especially over the southern KCBD viewing area, areas of the Permian Basin, and southeastern New Mexico.

Anticipate possible hazardous winter driving conditions as early as the Wednesday morning commute. Plan extra drive time so that you can drive to conditions.

With temperatures peaking below freezing Wednesday afternoon, poor road conditions may continue into Thursday morning.

