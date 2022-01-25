Local Listings
#13 Red Raiders fall to #5 Kansas in double overtime

The 13th ranked Red Raiders battled #5 Kansas into double overtime in Lawrence, coming up just short 94-91.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Pete Christy
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 13th ranked Red Raiders battled #5 Kansas into double overtime in Lawrence, coming up just short 94-91.

It was basketball’s version of the Bills/Chiefs overtime NFL thriller from Sunday.

Tech trailed by 12 with 6:35 left in the second half, but rallied to cut it to one with 53 seconds left. Terrence Shannon Jr. hit two free throws with 12.8 seconds left to tie the game at 75 and force overtime.

Bryson Williams then scored five straight points in OT to give the Red Raiders an 80-77 lead with 3:28 left. Kansas hit a three with 7.3 seconds left to force a second overtime tied at 86.

Williams led Tech with 33 points. Kevin Obanor added 17 points while Davion Warren tallied 15 points.

The Red Raiders (15-5 overall/ 5-3 Big 12)  return home to host Mississippi State 5pm Saturday in the Big 12 SEC Challenge. They then host Chris Beard & Texas 8pm Tuesday February 1st.

Tech is 12-0 at home this season.

