The Bellamy Brothers kick off first fundraiser for new Lubbock County Expo Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It has been more than three years since the election to move the idea of a Lubbock County Expo center forward. The facility is still not built, but the first fundraiser dinner and concert for the venue has been announced.

The Exponanza is the inaugural annual fundraising event to support the center’s financial needs and wants, officials announced in a news release.

The Bellamy Brothers, with the opening band Double Shot, will kick off the fundraising on Feb. 26, 2022, at 7 p.m. at the Prima Vista Event Center located at 402 FM 179.

There are multiple sponsorship levels available. Details here.

Originally, the venue was expected to be complete by April 2022, but as of June 2021, the project was at least 18 months behind. A week after the county approved the zoning change for the plot of land at North Loop 289 and North University, the pandemic hit. A soft economy and skyrocketing construction costs paused the progression.

At the Local Government Corporation’s mid-December meeting, project developers updated board members on current design and pre-construction activities. The presentation included a schedule where Spring of 2022 is targeted for movement on construction. The target is May but is subject to funding being raised and the county approving the issuance of the bonds.

The Lubbock County Commissioners were told by the Tax Assessor Collector’s Office on Dec. 13 they had $5.5 million in the bank for this venue, collected by the hotel occupancy and car rental tax increased by the November 2018 election.

The additional bond process and private fundraising will be needed to fuel the Capital Budget for the project, which totals $120.5 million. Developers proposed a phased construction, with $90 million needed for Phase 1.

According to minutes from the LGC October meeting, Phase 1 would include a 10,000 seat capacity main Expo Arena, a covered warm-up Arena, parking lot for 2,000 cars and 52 RV hookups.

Additional phases include the completion of the warm-up Arena, a Livestock Pavilion, Exhibit Hall, additional RV parking, Equestrian Pavilion and more parking.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.