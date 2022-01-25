Local Listings
COVID-19 Mini Hub to close due to freezing temperatures

City of Lubbock COVID-19 Mini Hub vaccine clinic and testing site located at 50th and Boston.(City of Lubbock Health Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to freezing temperatures in the area, the Public Health Department and LRN Laboratory will close the testing site as well as the vaccination clinic at the Mini Hub located at 2721 50th Street this Wednesday, January 26.

The Mini Hub will reopen Thursday, January 27, with modified hours:

  • The testing site will operate from 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
  • The vaccination clinic will operate from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

The Mini Hub is scheduled to resume normal hours of operation on Friday, January 28.

