Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock County tops 1,000 COVID-19 deaths

Five more deaths were reported since Friday, putting the total over 1,000

The county also reported 744 new cases of COVID-19

Find the latest data here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports three additional deaths, 744 new cases on Monday

Parts of Lubbock County under 30-day burn ban

The ban covers east and southeast Lubbock County

The ban prohibits all outdoor burning with very few exceptions

Read more here: 30-day burn ban issued for portion of Southeast Lubbock County

Election workers needed for March primaries

Lubbock County is looking for clerks and judges to work early voting and Super Tuesday

These are paid jobs and training will be provided ahead of time

Find more information here: Lubbock County: election workers needed

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.