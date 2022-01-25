Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Lubbock County tops 1,000 COVID-19 deaths
- Five more deaths were reported since Friday, putting the total over 1,000
- The county also reported 744 new cases of COVID-19
- Find the latest data here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports three additional deaths, 744 new cases on Monday
Parts of Lubbock County under 30-day burn ban
- The ban covers east and southeast Lubbock County
- The ban prohibits all outdoor burning with very few exceptions
- Read more here: 30-day burn ban issued for portion of Southeast Lubbock County
Election workers needed for March primaries
- Lubbock County is looking for clerks and judges to work early voting and Super Tuesday
- These are paid jobs and training will be provided ahead of time
- Find more information here: Lubbock County: election workers needed
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.