Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock County tops 1,000 COVID-19 deaths

Parts of Lubbock County under 30-day burn ban

Election workers needed for March primaries

  • Lubbock County is looking for clerks and judges to work early voting and Super Tuesday
  • These are paid jobs and training will be provided ahead of time
  • Find more information here: Lubbock County: election workers needed

