Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

‘Divine intervention’: Man carrying own severed arm is saved

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) - Officials in Maine say a public works crew saved the life of a man they happened to see stumbling along a street carrying his own severed arm.

The Sun Journal reported that the man’s arm was cut off near the shoulder Friday in an apparent workplace accident.

The leader of public works in Lewiston says it “had to be divine intervention” that two workers sanding sidewalks nearby happened to be trained in the use of tourniquets.

The man is expected to survive. It is unclear whether surgeons were able to reattach his arm.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L) Driver: Jacobi Denmark, male, 23 of Lauderhill, FL (R) Passenger: Le- Sean Demetrius...
2 Florida men arrested after Sunday morning high-speed chase, crash
Source: KCBD Video
Snow, freezing rain possible on Wednesday
(File)
Driver killed in ‘freak accident’ near Andrews
(File)
Pedestrian killed while walking along I-27 in Plainview
Multiple vehicles involved in crash on S. Loop 289 between Quaker and Indiana Ave
1 injured in 3-vehicle crash near South Loop and Quaker Ave.

Latest News

A public works crew saved the life of a man they happened to see stumbling along a street...
Public works crew helps Maine man with severed arm
A Lubbock woman, Nancy Ormon, is turning her heartbreaks into a way to help others. She put the...
‘Stronger Than I Thought’: Lubbock author shares journey of overcoming heartbreak
Tahoka hires new Head Football Coach
Tahoka hires new Head Football Coach
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Defense: Chauvin called ‘all of the shots’ when Floyd killed