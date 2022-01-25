FBI: Brisendine admitted to trading child pornography since 2014

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Brownfield man told Special Agents he had been storing and trading images and videos of child pornography since 2014, according to a criminal complaint from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to the complaint filed January 20, 43-year-old Brian Brisendine admitted to FBI Agents to using Dropbox to store child pornography and trade with “various unknown individuals,” beginning in 2014, with images involving a child as young as four months old.

The images and videos in the account were linked to Brisendine’s computer, seized by law enforcement on January 19.

Brisendine admitted he viewed between 5,000 and 10,000 images and videos of child pornography over the years, the complaint states.

A Preliminary Hearing and a Detention Hearing are set for January 26, at the U.S. Courthouse in Lubbock.

Brisendine is currently booked in the Terry County Jail with a bond of $100,000.

