Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

FBI: Brisendine admitted to trading child pornography since 2014

Brisendine was interviewed and arrested for Possession of Child Pornography, he is currently...
Brisendine was interviewed and arrested for Possession of Child Pornography, he is currently booked in the Terry County jail.(Terry County Sheriff's Office)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Brownfield man told Special Agents he had been storing and trading images and videos of child pornography since 2014, according to a criminal complaint from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to the complaint filed January 20, 43-year-old Brian Brisendine admitted to FBI Agents to using Dropbox to store child pornography and trade with “various unknown individuals,” beginning in 2014, with images involving a child as young as four months old.

The images and videos in the account were linked to Brisendine’s computer, seized by law enforcement on January 19.

Brisendine admitted he viewed between 5,000 and 10,000 images and videos of child pornography over the years, the complaint states.

A Preliminary Hearing and a Detention Hearing are set for January 26, at the U.S. Courthouse in Lubbock.

Brisendine is currently booked in the Terry County Jail with a bond of $100,000.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad R. Smith looks through tax documents
Extra caution urged for child tax credit, stimulus recipients as tax filing season begins
(File)
Driver killed in ‘freak accident’ near Andrews
(File)
Pedestrian killed while walking along I-27 in Plainview
Multiple vehicles involved in crash on S. Loop 289 between Quaker and Indiana Ave
1 injured in 3-vehicle crash near South Loop and Quaker Ave.
Source: KCBD Video
Snow, freezing rain possible on Wednesday

Latest News

space heater
Space heater safety tips ahead of winter weather across the South Plains
Lubbock County TxDOT crews pre-treating roads ahead of winter weather
Exponanza, Lubbock County Expo Center Fundraiser
The Bellamy Brothers kick off first fundraiser for new Lubbock County Expo Center
Plainview – Hale County Health Department Hosting COVID-19 Testing Clinics Thursday & Friday,...
Plainview - Hale County Health Department to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics