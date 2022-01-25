Hazmat team responds to hydrochloric acid spill at Lubbock chemical facility
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Rescue Hazmat team, along with EMS, responded to a hydrochloric acid spill Tuesday morning in East Lubbock.
Crews were called to Cotey Chemical Corporation near 44th and MLK just before 9:30 a.m.
There is no word yet on if anyone was injured or the cause of the spill.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
