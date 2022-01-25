Local Listings
Hazmat team responds to hydrochloric acid spill at Lubbock chemical facility

Hazmat team responds to chemical spill at Cotey Chemical Corporation Tuesday morning.
Hazmat team responds to chemical spill at Cotey Chemical Corporation Tuesday morning.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Rescue Hazmat team, along with EMS, responded to a hydrochloric acid spill Tuesday morning in East Lubbock.

Crews were called to Cotey Chemical Corporation near 44th and MLK just before 9:30 a.m.

There is no word yet on if anyone was injured or the cause of the spill.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

