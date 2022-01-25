Hazmat team responds to hydrochloric acid spill at Lubbock chemical facility

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Rescue Hazmat team, along with EMS, responded to a hydrochloric acid spill Tuesday morning in East Lubbock.

Crews were called to Cotey Chemical Corporation near 44th and MLK just before 9:30 a.m.

There is no word yet on if anyone was injured or the cause of the spill.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.