Injuries reported after central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK POLICE
(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are responding to a call of shots fired with one person reporting moderate injuries near 45th Street and Slide Road.

According to LPD, officers were called to the 5400 block of 45th Street around 5:03 p.m., Tuesday. One person has been reported with moderate injuries.

Police say at this time, a suspect is not in custody.

This is a developing story.

