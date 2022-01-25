Injuries reported after central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are responding to a call of shots fired with one person reporting moderate injuries near 45th Street and Slide Road.

According to LPD, officers were called to the 5400 block of 45th Street around 5:03 p.m., Tuesday. One person has been reported with moderate injuries.

Police say at this time, a suspect is not in custody.

This is a developing story.

