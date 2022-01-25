Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider owns show’s second-longest winning streak

FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider...
FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider on the set of "Jeopardy!" Schneider, the reigning "Jeopardy!" champion, has the second-longest winning streak in the show’s history.(Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP, File)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Reigning “Jeopardy!” champ Amy Schneider hit another milestone on the game show.

She now has the second-longest winning streak in the show’s history.

On Monday night, Schneider won her 39th game, breaking the 38-game record set last October.

She is now only behind Ken Jennings who, with 74 wins, holds the record of most consecutive game wins.

Milestones on the game show are nothing new for Schneider.

She is also the first woman to earn more than $1 million in winnings in regular season play and is the first transgender contestant to qualify for the show’s Tournament of Champions.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad R. Smith looks through tax documents
Extra caution urged for child tax credit, stimulus recipients as tax filing season begins
(File)
Driver killed in ‘freak accident’ near Andrews
(File)
Pedestrian killed while walking along I-27 in Plainview
Source: KCBD Video
Snow, freezing rain possible on Wednesday
Multiple vehicles involved in crash on S. Loop 289 between Quaker and Indiana Ave
1 injured in 3-vehicle crash near South Loop and Quaker Ave.

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Prosecutors: Video will show 3 officers violated Floyd’s rights
Hazmat team responds to chemical spill at Cotey Chemical Corporation Tuesday morning.
Hazmat team responds to hydrochloric acid spill at Lubbock chemical facility
A California couple who met at an evacuation center is engaged!
California couple gets engaged after meeting at evacuation center
A flying car has been given an official Certificate of Airworthiness by the Slovak Transport...
Flying car gets OK from Slovakia government