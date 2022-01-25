KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Diamond

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Diamond, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a three-year-old pit bull.

Staff say Diamond loves to play and all the attention. She also gets along well with other dogs, but she does like to play rough and rowdy. Diamond is up to date on all her shots, is spay and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Macho

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.