Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Diamond

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Diamond, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a three-year-old pit bull.

Staff say Diamond loves to play and all the attention. She also gets along well with other dogs, but she does like to play rough and rowdy. Diamond is up to date on all her shots, is spay and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Macho

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad R. Smith looks through tax documents
Extra caution urged for child tax credit, stimulus recipients as tax filing season begins
(File)
Driver killed in ‘freak accident’ near Andrews
(File)
Pedestrian killed while walking along I-27 in Plainview
Source: KCBD Video
Snow, freezing rain possible on Wednesday
Multiple vehicles involved in crash on S. Loop 289 between Quaker and Indiana Ave
1 injured in 3-vehicle crash near South Loop and Quaker Ave.

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Diamond
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Diamond
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Macho
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Macho
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Macho
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Macho
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Walker
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Walker