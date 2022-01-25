Learn more about plans to revitalize Avenue Q

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week, the public has a chance to learn more about the plans to revitalize Avenue Q and give your own input.

The Texas Department of Transportation is hosting a meeting on Wednesday from 4:30 to 6:30 P.M. at the Lubbock District Training Center on Slaton Road, just east of the Interstate.

There will be a virtual presentation that will be shared through the TxDOT website as well.

TxDot is planning to rehabilitate Avenue Q from the Marsha Sharp Freeway to 19th St. with a new road surface, sidewalks, ADA ramps, and additional medians.

If you aren’t able to access either meeting presentation, you may call the TxDOT office at (806) 747-4490 for further assistance.

