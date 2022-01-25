Lubbock County TxDOT crews pre-treating roads ahead of winter weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Transportation says crews are out in Lubbock County pre-treating roadways in anticipation of forecasted winter weather.

According to TxDOT, crews monitoring weather and road conditions overnight and through the morning will work 12-hour shifts around the clock until conditions improve and roads are clear of any snow or ice.

Drivers are urged to use caution and slow down approaching bridges and overpasses as elevated structures are the first parts of the roadway that tend to freeze.

Hale County and Swisher County crews worked the past 24 hours to pre-treat I-27, with crews in northern counties preparing roads as well.

TxDOT says it’s important for drivers to remember while the brine-salt solution materials used can keep ice from bonding to roadways, they do not prevent moisture from forming ice in freezing temperatures, so it’s important for drivers to do their part by practicing safe driving behaviors.

TxDOT provided the following tips drivers can follow to stay safe on the road include:

Slow down and drive to conditions.

Increase you following distance.

Allow extra time for travel.

Don’t use cruise control.

Watch carefully for snow plows and other winter weather operations equipment. Stay at least 200 feet back if you are behind a snow plow.

Stay informed by watching weather reports and checking road conditions at drivetexas.org.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.