Lubbock man accused of trying to produce child pornography now in custody

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man is now at the Lubbock County Detention Center where he is being held on a federal detainer after being charged with enticement and attempted enticement of a minor and attempted production of child pornography.

In September, 33-year-old Michael Karl Dent was federally indicted on the two counts. The indictment shows Dent is accused of attempting to entice and enticing a minor from April 2021 until June 2021.

The indictment shows Dent is also accused of trying to persuade a juvenile to engage in sexually explicit conduct to produce child pornography.

Dent was arrested on Jan. 24, 2022, in Lubbock. His arraignment and detention hearing is set for Jan. 26, 2022, at the Federal Courthouse.

