Lubbock VFW Post 2466 hosts Vietnam Peace Accord ceremony

(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Thursday, January 27, the Lubbock VFW Post 2466 along with the Military Order of the Purple Heart Auxiliary and the Friends of the Monuments will host a Vietnam Peace Accord ceremony at the Silent Wings Museum (6202 N. I-27, Lubbock, TX 79403.)

On this day, in 1973, a ceasefire to take effect at midnight was announced as the Paris Peace Accords were signed by the United States and North Vietnam, officially ending the United State’s involvement in the Vietnam War.

At 11:00 A.M. this Thursday, veterans will tell their story and will be honored with a hero’s welcome, and remember the fallen.

To culminate the event, the Vietnam veterans in attendance will uncase the Space Force flag, officially welcoming the Space Force Guardians to the Lubbock Veterans of Foreign Wars.

