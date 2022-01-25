Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Officials find more than 1,200 fake IDs in shipment from Hong Kong, mostly for college students

When U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers inspected the shipments, they found 1,207...
When U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers inspected the shipments, they found 1,207 counterfeit licenses.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Indianapolis discovered more than 1,200 counterfeit state driver’s licenses in three shipments that were arriving from Hong Kong.

Officials said the fake IDs were for more than 20 different states, and most were for college-age students.

The contents of the packages were described as “Game Card” with a value of $20. When U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers inspected the shipments, they found 1,207 counterfeit licenses.

“Counterfeit drivers licenses have historically been used by those under 21 years of age for the illegal consumption of alcohol, but fake IDs have also been used in criminal enterprises, such as identity theft cases and immigration fraud,” Chief CBP Officer Tim Hubbard said in a statement.

One shipment of fake IDs was heading to an address in Chicago and the other two were heading to addresses in New York.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad R. Smith looks through tax documents
Extra caution urged for child tax credit, stimulus recipients as tax filing season begins
(File)
Driver killed in ‘freak accident’ near Andrews
(File)
Pedestrian killed while walking along I-27 in Plainview
Multiple vehicles involved in crash on S. Loop 289 between Quaker and Indiana Ave
1 injured in 3-vehicle crash near South Loop and Quaker Ave.
Source: KCBD Video
Snow, freezing rain possible on Wednesday

Latest News

A state park security officer in Indiana says his gut instincts pushed him to rescue an...
Security officer’s gut instincts rescues abducted 8-year-old, authorities say
space heater
Space heater safety tips ahead of winter weather across the South Plains
Lubbock County TxDOT crews pre-treating roads ahead of winter weather
In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a sign that reads "Social Distance Maintain 6 ft" is posted...
NY schools told to keep masks after judge overturns mandate
As the omicron surge begins to plateau, parents are still battling schools over mandates.
COVID: School mask battles across the U.S.