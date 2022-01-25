Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Plainview - Hale County Health Department to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Plainview – Hale County Health Department Hosting COVID-19 Testing Clinics Thursday & Friday,...
Plainview – Hale County Health Department Hosting COVID-19 Testing Clinics Thursday & Friday, Jan. 27th & 28th(City of Plainview)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Plainview – Hale County Health Department will be hosting COVID-19 Testing Clinics on Thursday and Friday, January 27th and 28th, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at 121 W. 7th Street (prior City of Plainview Finance Building).

Tests are free and will be administered while supplies last. Participants will need to bring a photo identification card, such as a driver’s license, and masks are required.

Once participants arrive, they will enter the south door of the building, complete paperwork, receive a test and exit on the north side of the building to ensure social distancing and minimize contact with others. Recipients will receive their results from the Health Department via telephone call.

“The testing clinics are available for everyone,” says Odilia Alvarado, Plainview – Hale County Health Department Nurse Manager. “If you need a test for any reason, we encourage you to stop by.”

For more information, contact the Plainview- Hale County Health Department at 806.293.1359.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the City of Plainview.

Most Read

Brad R. Smith looks through tax documents
Extra caution urged for child tax credit, stimulus recipients as tax filing season begins
(File)
Driver killed in ‘freak accident’ near Andrews
(File)
Pedestrian killed while walking along I-27 in Plainview
Multiple vehicles involved in crash on S. Loop 289 between Quaker and Indiana Ave
1 injured in 3-vehicle crash near South Loop and Quaker Ave.
Source: KCBD Video
Snow, freezing rain possible on Wednesday

Latest News

City of Lubbock COVID-19 Mini Hub vaccine clinic and testing site located at 50th and Boston.
COVID-19 Mini Hub to close due to freezing temperatures
COVID-19: Lubbock reports three additional deaths, 744 new cases on Monday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports three additional deaths, 744 new cases on Monday
He remains optimistic after recovering from COVID-19 for a second time.
Man who got double lung transplant survives COVID for 2nd time
planned parenthood lubbock
Planned Parenthood drops lawsuit over Lubbock abortion ban