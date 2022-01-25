Plainview - Hale County Health Department to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Plainview – Hale County Health Department will be hosting COVID-19 Testing Clinics on Thursday and Friday, January 27th and 28th, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at 121 W. 7th Street (prior City of Plainview Finance Building).

Tests are free and will be administered while supplies last. Participants will need to bring a photo identification card, such as a driver’s license, and masks are required.

Once participants arrive, they will enter the south door of the building, complete paperwork, receive a test and exit on the north side of the building to ensure social distancing and minimize contact with others. Recipients will receive their results from the Health Department via telephone call.

“The testing clinics are available for everyone,” says Odilia Alvarado, Plainview – Hale County Health Department Nurse Manager. “If you need a test for any reason, we encourage you to stop by.”

For more information, contact the Plainview- Hale County Health Department at 806.293.1359.

