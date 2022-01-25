South Indiana Ave. to be closed for construction starting Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Indiana Avenue between 154th Street and 160th Street (County Road 7560) will be closed starting Thursday, Jan. 27 at 9 a.m. for roadway improvements.

This road work is expected to last until March 17, 2022.

This closure will restrict access along Indiana Ave. between 154th Street and 160th Street (County Road 7560). Drivers are encouraged to avoid the construction and follow the posted detours, if possible, and use extreme caution while driving in the construction zone.

Indiana Avenue between 154th Street & 160th to be closed for construction (City of Lubbock)

