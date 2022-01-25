South Plains possible winter driving hazards

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winter weather, including snow, may dominate casual and not-so-casual conversation today and tomorrow. To call the incoming winter weather system a storm may be a stretch for these here parts. It may be, however, impactful.

The brunt of the winter weather doesn’t begin until early tomorrow.

Before it begins, today will be mostly sunny, notably chillier (than yesterday), plus with a chilly breeze. Highs today will range from the upper 40s in the northern KCBD viewing area to the mid-50s, possibly upper 50s, in the southern viewing area.

Some high clouds will begin to show up this afternoon, with mostly cloudy skies tonight. It will be a cold night, with wind chills in the teens and possibly in the single-digits by sunrise.

There is a slight chance of a very light wintry mix late tonight. Accumulation is unlikely but not impossible.

Patchy ice and light snow showers possible Wednesday morning. Wind chill in the single-digits and teens are likely. (KCBD First Alert)

Light snow showers are likely tomorrow, which will be cloudy, breezy, and very cold. Snowfall amounts of a trace up to 2 inches are possible in the KCBD viewing area. Patchy ice also is possible. Temperatures in the Lubbock area tomorrow will range from a morning low of about 21° to a peak of about 29°.

Snow showers will gradually end from west to east tomorrow afternoon, with a few showers lingering through early evening over the eastern viewing area.

Hazardous road conditions may continue into Thursday morning. In addition to areas of ice and snow on area roads, there may be patchy freezing fog.

Drive smart, stay safe.

