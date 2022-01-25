‘Stronger Than I Thought’: Lubbock author shares journey of overcoming heartbreak

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock woman is turning her heartbreaks into a way to help others. Nancy Ormon put her pen to paper and now her first book is on sale, ‘Stronger Than I Thought.’

“Have you ever had a broken heart? Have you ever had fears of the unknown? And have you ever been so tired and worn out that you just couldn’t take one more step?” Ormon said.

Ormon says if you answered yes to any of those questions, you should read her new book. She says the final process of getting her story on paper was quick and easy, but the journey to get there was long.

“We got through it, it was not easy. I talk about that, but I also talk about coming out on the other side.”

Ormon grew up in a big family and then had three kids of her own. Her firstborn son, Blake, knew from a very young age he wanted to be a pilot.

“He loved flying. He loved, I have pictures of him when he was a little boy holding an airplane,” Ormon said.

He got his license to fly in high school and then used his wings to spray crops. In 2003, he was killed in a plane crash at 26 years old. Heartbreaking for Ormon, she says a vision from God helped get her through.

“But it was like this huge angel wing that just went whoosh like this. And I just heard in my heart him tell me, ‘I had him in my heart before he ever hit the ground.’ And so, I just could see this picture of Blake above the accident with the angel.”

Three years later, she started writing letters to God and fell in love with journaling. In 2010, a pastor told her she would turn those letters into a book. She started it in 2014, but stopped after two chapters, after hearing negative feedback. Ormon says God had a different plan.

“God wasn’t through with my story yet. I didn’t have my stories in line yet. He had more to do to put in that book.”

In 2020, Ormon had acute renal failure and her kidneys began to fail. Her doctor told her she needed a transplant and her kids Chelsea and Scott were the first to sign up. Ormon says she knew her kids would do this for her. Even with willing donors, the process still took 10 months. Ormon says every speedbump was a delay, not a denial, and her son ended up being a perfect match.

“They’re not denials, they’re just delays because God’s timing is always perfect.”

Just one of the lessons Ormon learned along her journey that you can now read about.

“If this can just help one person, one person, that’s all I care about.”

You can find Ormon’s book ‘Stronger Than I Thought’ on Amazon or her website.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.