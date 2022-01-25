Substitute shortage causes office staff to step into teaching, LISD increases pay for subs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - School closures continue across the country citing substitute shortages.

Lubbock ISD is among those struggling to find enough adults to watch and teach students.

Superintendent Kathy Rollo says in response to the shortage, central office workers traded their traditional duties for working with students.

“We know that’s not a long-term solution, because all of those people have other jobs to help support our campuses. And we don’t want that to suffer. But it is something that we felt like we needed to do to address the immediate concern,” Rollo said.

Atkins principal Chris Huber says one central staffer spent the entire week teaching in a classroom. Another helped keep lunch on schedule.

“So, the fact of the matter is, people coming to campus and helping out dropping what they were doing and coming to campus to help us have school was really significant to us,” Huber said.

Rollo said hundreds of substitutes are available, but many are not coming in.

In response, the district gave a $30 pay raise to anyone willing to work in the classroom.

Depending on your qualifications you may earn more. If you have a high school diploma or GED then you qualify for a teaching assistant position.

For a teaching position, you need to have at least 60 college hours under your belt. And if you are a certified teacher, you can earn more.

You can apply here.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.