LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tahoka has hired Wolfe City DC Cody Bounds to be the Bulldogs’ new Head Football Coach/AD. He was school board-approved this evening.

Bounds has been the head football coach at Bonham & Lindsay. He’s also worked at Plano & Waco Connally.

Bounds now takes over in Tahoka.

