TTU ranks in U.S. News & World Report’s: 2022 Best Online Programs

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - U.S. News & World Report released its 2022 Best Online Programs ranking today (Jan. 25). Texas Tech University’s eLearning & Academic Partnerships had four online graduate programs recognized:

Texas Tech is ranked No. 9 in computer information technology, up 27 spots from 2021. Its online MBA program is ranked No. 42 up 58 spots from 2021. Additionally, the university’s engineering program was ranked No. 37 and its non-MBA program No. 21.

“The success of our online programs can be credited to Texas Tech taking a holistic approach,” said Provost Ron Hendrick. “Our faculty are top-notch in their areas of expertise and our service and technology structures provide support for students.”

U.S. News & World Report evaluates the distance-learning programs separately from the institution as a whole to provide a clear picture of the services and programs available specifically to distance learners. Data is gathered by a statistical survey and analyzed based on student excellence, services and technologies, expert opinion, student engagement, admissions selectivity and faculty credentials and training.

“Texas Tech is committed to helping students achieve a high-quality education no matter where they might be,” said Justin Louder, associate vice provost for eLearning & Academic Partnerships at Texas Tech. “An online degree from Texas Tech is the same degree a student would get at the main campus in Lubbock. These rankings will benefit not only our university and programs, but also our students because they show the community at large that the online programs at Texas Tech are some of the best in the nation.”

Texas Tech eLearning & Academic Partnerships offers more than 80 fully online degrees, certifications and certification-preparation programs. Students have access to on-site instructors, technology and tools via nine regional teaching sites across the state: Austin College, Collin, El Paso, Fredericksburg, Highland Lakes, Hill College, Junction, Rockwall and Waco .

