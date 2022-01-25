VXI Global Solutions Lubbock announces 350 new jobs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - To meet client demand, VXI Global Solutions Lubbock announced Tuesday it will add more than 350 new full-time positions.

The global customer service provider will expand its established Contact Center location, according to the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance.

“I am very proud of all our team members, and how we have progressed and improved as an employer of choice during these past few years,” Byron Johnson, Director of Operations for VXI Lubbock, said. “We offer roles where our employees can really make a difference, and around 90% of our managers are hired from within. Develop, learn and grow a career with VXI”.

Team members have the opportunity to earn $40,000 a year with full-time positions.

Johan Osborne, President & CEO of the LEDA, said by doubling its staff, VXI Lubbock will further establish “Lubbock to be a premier location for business”.

VXI has been a long-time partner in the Lubbock business community and part of the Texas business landscape since 2008.

Read the full news release below:

VXI has implemented all CDC recommended guidelines to ensure the safety of its employees during the pandemic and is proud to provide continued employment to the community. To learn more and apply, please visit the VXI Careers website jobs.vxihires.com/lubbock. Walk-ins are also welcome. Mon-Fri 9am-4pm at 2002 W. Loop 289, Suite 101.

