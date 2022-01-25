Wallace Theater to host audition workshop

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A new year brings new seasons of spectacular theatrical productions to West Texas. Because the West Texas landscape is so rich in performance opportunities for actors, and in working to fulfill its mission to “Create Experiences that Entertain, Inspire and Empower!”, The Wallace Theater has curated a two-day audition workshop led by Artistic Director Anna Hogan.

Actors ages 16+ are invited to partake in a two part intensive on January 29 & 30 that will delve into the casting process and give insight into how to prepare yourself for various audition experiences. Attendees can expect an introduction to the standard auditioning process as well as feedback from eight guest directors on their individual styles and preferences in the audition room. With a breakdown of audition technique, an introduction to classical texts with Dr. Dan Nazworth, a mock audition and feedback session, and a moderated Q&A with a guest panel of directors, participants will be given hands-on guidance in a supportive environment in which they can ask questions and apply new techniques.

This workshop takes place at The Wallace Theater, located at 823 Houston Street in Levelland, TX. This workshop is an excellent opportunity for actors to get to know the staff and vision of The Wallace and meet other theater professionals in the industry.

Attendees will be required to prepare two contrasting monologues prior to January 29. For actors seeking material, head over to The Wallace’s website where sample monologues will be available. This workshop features a guest panel of theater directors hailing from New York City and West Texas, including Dr. Dan Nazworth (South Plains College Fine Arts Department Chair), Casey Keenan Joiner (Texas Tech University Assistant Professor of Musical Theatre), Travis Burge (Artistic Director of Horizon School of the Arts), and Joey Rodriguez (Rehearsal Director for St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in New York City, Director of Sound of Music- Moonlight Musicals, Choreographer of Sweeney Todd- The Wallace)

.New York Theater Professionals include Akia Squitieri (Founding Artistic Director of Rising Sun Performance Company, Company Manager for Blue Man Group, General Manager for FRIGID New York Theatre Festival), Brock Harris Hill (Producing Artistic Director of the Planet Connections Festivity, Artistic Director of the Altruistic Theatre Company), Jeff Smith (AEA Actor, Director, Choreographer), and Jazmyn Arroyo (Co-Founding Artistic Director of Step1Theatre Project.)

The Wallace Theater is committed to providing experiences that entertain, inspire, and empower. Register today and learn more about this event atWallacetheater.com/events, and stay tuned for more information about The Wallace’s 2022 Season announcement!

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.