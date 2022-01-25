Waters Elementary Teacher wins Texas VFW Teacher of the Year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mrs. Melissa Funk, an elementary school teacher for Waters Elementary School will be honored with the Texas VFW Teacher of the Year Award at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, January 28.

Teachers who promote civic responsibility, flag etiquette, and patriotism are prime candidates for this award. Mrs. Funk was nominated by the principal of Waters Elementary School, Mrs. Linda Landin for the K-5 category based on her dedication to teaching and mentoring students in patriotism, civic responsibilities, performing community service, honoring the sacrifice of veterans through an outreach program, and encouraging students to attend and support memorial observances.

The judging for her nomination began at Lubbock VFW Post 2466 and advanced to VFW District 9 which covers 38 counties.

On Saturday, January 22, aboard the USS Lexington in Corpus Christi, Mrs. Funk was named the winner of the Texas VFW Teacher of the Year program, K-5.

She will compete for the Smart/Maher National Citizenship Education Teacher program at the VFW National Headquarters.

Teachers who foster the development of Democratic values and beliefs, patriotism, and service to honors, make an impact in the lives of children. If you know an educator who invites veterans into the classroom to discuss their military experiences, who plans field trips to City Hall, or organizes community volunteer projects, nominate him or her for the VFW Teacher of the Year program. The nominations must be received by the Lubbock VFW Post 2466 before October 31, 2022.

The ceremony honoring the Texas VFW Teacher of the Year will take place at the Waters Elementary School (3006 78th St.)

