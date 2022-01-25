Local Listings
You can name a cockroach after your loved one (or your ex) this Valentine's Day


For a $15 donation, your Valentine (or your ex) will receive a printable certificate featuring the name chosen for the roach named in their honor.(WCS/Bronx Zoo)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Nothing shows your love for someone like naming a cockroach after them.

The Bronx Zoo’s annual Valentine’s Day Name-a-Roach gift package is back this year. The program has been offered for more than a decade for guests to symbolically name the zoo’s more than 10,000 giant Madagascar hissing cockroaches.

For a $15 donation, your Valentine (or your ex) will receive a printable certificate featuring the name chosen for the roach named in their honor. Orders can be upgraded to packages that include a beanie, socks, or a virtual visit to the Bronx Zoo to meet the cockroaches.

Orders can be placed at BronxZoo.com/Roach.

The zoo said the original Name-a-Roach event was launched in 2011, and “thousands of hopeless romantics from around the world have named the zoo’s Madagascar hissing cockroaches after friends, family and loved ones.”

At nearly four inches long, Madagascar hissing cockroaches are the world’s largest cockroach species. They emit a hissing noise as a defense mechanism. Unlike most other roach species, Madagascar hissing cockroaches are not considered pests and rarely enter homes.

