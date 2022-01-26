Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Buddy Holly Hall to host ‘Disney Princess – The Concert!’

Disney Princess - The Concert! Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 at 7 p.m.
Disney Princess - The Concert! Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 at 7 p.m.(Buddy Holly Hall)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - For generations, Disney’s Princesses have enchanted us with their courage and kindness. Their music has been the soundtrack to our lives. Now, for the first time in forever, that beloved music will be celebrated in Disney Princess – The Concert!

Be our guest as an all-star quartet of Broadway and animated film icons celebrate all the Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of songs, animation, and stories, alongside their magical Music Director and enchanting Prince.

Your every dream will come true as these acclaimed performers sing your favorite Disney Princess songs, and share their exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time portraying princesses on the stage and screen.

We invite you to become part of our world! Dress up in your best royal attire and get ready for an unforgettable evening at Disney Princess – The Concert, presented by Pandora Jewelry.

Disney Princess – The Concert is recommended for a general audience. 

As an advisory to adults who might bring young people, Disney recommends this show for ages 6 and up. 

All persons entering the theater, regardless of age, must have a ticket. The show runs approximately two hours with intermission.

Wednesday, February 02, 2022

Doors | 6pm || Show | 7pm

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad R. Smith looks through tax documents
Extra caution urged for child tax credit, stimulus recipients as tax filing season begins
Chad Edward Joyce sentenced to 20 years.
Man who stalked radio DJ sentenced to 20 years in prison
LUBBOCK POLICE
Injuries reported after central Lubbock shooting
Brisendine was interviewed and arrested for Possession of Child Pornography, he is currently...
FBI: Brisendine admitted to trading child pornography since 2014
Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child

Latest News

Northeast Lubbock
Northeast Lubbock residents have a 25% higher risk of asthma hospitalization, TTHSC study finds
Appiah says when age, race and insurance were compared across city limits, northeast still had...
Northeast Lubbock residents have a 25% higher risk of asthma hospitalization, TTHSC study finds
Wallace Theater in Levelland Hiring Actors and Technical Crew
Wallace Theater in Levelland now hiring actors, technical theater workers
Slaton Army Veteran receives free, new smile
Slaton Army Veteran receives free, new smile