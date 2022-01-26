Buddy Holly Hall to host ‘Disney Princess – The Concert!’

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - For generations, Disney’s Princesses have enchanted us with their courage and kindness. Their music has been the soundtrack to our lives. Now, for the first time in forever, that beloved music will be celebrated in Disney Princess – The Concert!

Be our guest as an all-star quartet of Broadway and animated film icons celebrate all the Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of songs, animation, and stories, alongside their magical Music Director and enchanting Prince.

Your every dream will come true as these acclaimed performers sing your favorite Disney Princess songs, and share their exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time portraying princesses on the stage and screen.

We invite you to become part of our world! Dress up in your best royal attire and get ready for an unforgettable evening at Disney Princess – The Concert, presented by Pandora Jewelry.

Disney Princess – The Concert is recommended for a general audience.

As an advisory to adults who might bring young people, Disney recommends this show for ages 6 and up.

All persons entering the theater, regardless of age, must have a ticket. The show runs approximately two hours with intermission.

Wednesday, February 02, 2022

Doors | 6pm || Show | 7pm

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.