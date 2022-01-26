City of Plainview District 7 councilmember sworn in

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lorie Rodriguez took the Oath of Office at the regularly scheduled City Council meeting on January 25th to officially begin her tenure as City Council District Seven Member.

Rodriguez will fill the District 7 Council seat vacated by Patra Moreno.

She was the only applicant for a place on the ballot received; as a result, no special election was needed.

A native of the area, Rodriguez lived in Dallas before returning to Plainview ten years ago. She works at Vista Bank, and she and her late husband have two children and two grandsons.

City of Plainview District Seven Council Member, Lorie Rodriguez, Sworn In (Courtesy)

“We welcome Ms. Rodriguez to the City Council,” says Mayor Charles Starnes. “We look forward to working with her to move Plainview forward as we work to make opportunities become realities.”

