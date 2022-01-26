Dangerous road conditions expected as snow falls across the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Patchy ice will be a danger overnight and until we reach 32 degrees around mid-morning tomorrow. Areas with heavier snow will have issues longer into the day. It will be cold for all of the region on Thursday morning with lows in the teens for most areas, except the southern South Plains.

Thursday afternoon will bring more sun and warmer temperatures in the 40s. The southern areas may record highs around the 50 degree mark tomorrow.

Nighttime lows will remain very cold into the weekend. However, the afternoon highs will warm tomorrow through the weekend. I expect the afternoon temps to be in the low to mid 60s by the weekend.

The next cold spell and winter weather will be by the middle of next week.

It does look like some gusty winds on Friday and Saturday and strong winds by Wednesday of next week.

