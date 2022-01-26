Local Listings
Dangerous road conditions expected as snow falls across the South Plains

By John Robison
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Patchy ice will be a danger overnight and until we reach 32 degrees around mid-morning tomorrow. Areas with heavier snow will have issues longer into the day. It will be cold for all of the region on Thursday morning with lows in the teens for most areas, except the southern South Plains.

Thursday afternoon will bring more sun and warmer temperatures in the 40s. The southern areas may record highs around the 50 degree mark tomorrow.

Nighttime lows will remain very cold into the weekend. However, the afternoon highs will warm tomorrow through the weekend. I expect the afternoon temps to be in the low to mid 60s by the weekend.

The next cold spell and winter weather will be by the middle of next week.

It does look like some gusty winds on Friday and Saturday and strong winds by Wednesday of next week.

Our forecast is available 24-7 right here on our Weather Page. After closing this story just scroll down a bit to our forecast section.

Get specific current and forecast conditions for any US location by entering its zip code in the location box. That box is in the upper right corner of the current conditions box.

Submit your winter weather photos and videos to our team at KCBD.com/firstalert.

