Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

Mini-hub clinic closed today due to cold weather

The outdoor testing site at 50th and Canton will reopen tomorrow from noon until 3 p.m. and the indoor vaccination clinic will be open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Weather permitting, both places will resume normal hours Friday

Find more info here: COVID-19 Mini Hub to close due to freezing temperatures

City of Lubbock COVID-19 update

The health department reported 561 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon and four more deaths

The latest hospitalization report is from Monday when 290 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in our 22 county region

Get the latest data here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports four additional deaths, 561 new cases on Tuesday

Happening today: TxDOT to host public meeting on revitalization of Ave. Q

Plans right now include resurfacing Ave. Q from the Marsha Sharp Freeway to 19th Street, redoing sidewalks and adding ramps and medians

The meeting will also be streamed live from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the TxDOT website here

Read more about the plan here: Learn more about plans to revitalize Avenue Q

