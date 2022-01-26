Local Listings
Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Mini-hub clinic closed today due to cold weather

  • The outdoor testing site at 50th and Canton will reopen tomorrow from noon until 3 p.m. and the indoor vaccination clinic will be open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
  • Weather permitting, both places will resume normal hours Friday
  • Find more info here: COVID-19 Mini Hub to close due to freezing temperatures

City of Lubbock COVID-19 update

Happening today: TxDOT to host public meeting on revitalization of Ave. Q

  • Plans right now include resurfacing Ave. Q from the Marsha Sharp Freeway to 19th Street, redoing sidewalks and adding ramps and medians
  • The meeting will also be streamed live from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the TxDOT website here.
  • Read more about the plan here: Learn more about plans to revitalize Avenue Q

