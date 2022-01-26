Local Listings
Drive-thru voter registration events Friday, Saturday

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The YWCA and the League of Women Voters of Lubbock County are teaming up to provide two drive-thru voter registration events this week.

The first event is on Friday, January 28 from 11 a.m until 2 p.m. at the YWCA, located at 6501 University Ave. Food trucks will be available.

The second registration will be at the same location, but on Saturday, January 29 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The last day to register to vote is January 31 for the Texas Midterm Primaries, which take place on March 1.

If you have never registered before, need to change your address or name, or if your registration has expired, you will be able to renew at the event.

If you will be 18 years old by the day of the election, you are able to register now.

Click here to see if you’re currently registered to vote.

