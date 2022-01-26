Game officials denied free meal, walk out before varsity boys game

OLTON, Texas (KCBD) - It was supposed to be a huge hoop game when the 15th ranked Olton Boys (22-3) hosted #20 Farwell (20-4) last night, but the game was postponed due to a lack of officials.

Sources who were present at the game told KCBD the officials walked out after being denied a free meal.

The officials refereed the Olton vs. Farwell game for the varsity girls team.

Olton Superintendent Kevin McCasland released a statement on what happened Tuesday night.

“Today, at 11 a.m., the District Executive Committee met regarding game officials leaving the premises after the Girls Varsity Basketball game between Farwell ISD and Olton ISD. They did not return to officiate the Varsity Boys Basketball game. The committee determined that Olton ID was not negligent in contracting and securing officials. The committee also determined that Olton ISD was not negligent in securing a safe environment for officials, students, and fans. Olton and Farwell have rescheduled their game for Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 7 pm in Olton, Tx. Olton ISD will not be charging admission fees for the game.”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.